Famitsu Publishes Estimated Game Software and Hardware Sales Data for Japan

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of October 9, 2023 to October 15, 2023.

Highest Selling Games

Detective Pikachu Returns for Switch remained the highest game release last week, moving another 16,248 retail copies.

The highest selling new release was Rear Sekai for Switch, which opened at 6,464 retail copies sold.

Hardware Sales

On the hardware side, the Switch family sold 44,469 units, the PlayStation 5 family sold 19,709 units, the PlayStation 4 family sold 2,054 units, and the Xbox Series family sold 1,086 units.

Software Sales

Get the full sales charts below.

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16,248 (101,887) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13,443 (43,710) [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6,464 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,381 (5,157,822) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,253 (5,514,955) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3,286,698) [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5,722 <strong(New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,566 (5,304,914) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4,557 (27,046)

Rankings 11 to 30 will be announced on October 20.

[PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – [NSW] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – [NSW] Silent Hope (Marvelous, 09/28/23) – [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – [PS5] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) –

