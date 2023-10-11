A new update has been released for Fallout 76 Update 1.81. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Fallout 76 Update 1.81 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Armor and Power Armor
Power Armor: Players no longer fail to enter Power Armor if the lowest charged battery is also equipped to a weapon.
Plushies : Updated Plushies to be more consistent in which Display Cases they can be displayed in. Larger plushies are now not able to be displayed in as many situations. NOTE: If you have plushies already in your displays that are backwards, you may have to place them again.
Underarmor: Alaskan Winter Secret Service Armor will now use the Secret Service Underarmor Mod Grouping instead of Casual Underarmor Mod Grouping.
Underarmor: Fixed an issue where the Secret Service Underarmor preview was appearing with the Alaskan Winter Underarmor paint applied.
Armor: The Raider Buttressed Armor mod now uses the correct model.
Armor: Arctic Marine Armor can now have the following paints applied to it; Red Viper, Free States, Nuclear Winter and Atomic Camo.
Armor Mods: The Aristocrats legendary armor mod now grants the expected increase in health and energy damage resistances bonuses as the player gains more caps.
Armor Mods:
The Secret Service armor can no longer drop with the Weightless Legendary mod.(UPDATE 4:11 pm ET, this change will be reverted soon, and Secret Service armor will once again drop with the Weightless mod.) Solar and Thorn Armor can now drop with the Weightless Legendary mod.
Armor Mods: The Fiberglass Combat Armor Limb mod now provides correct damage resistances.
Armor Mods: All Pocketed, Brawling and Deep Pocketed Combat Armor and Leather Armor Mods now correctly change appearance when applied.
Apparel
Crafting
Fermenting: The Brewery Fermenter has been updated to prevent it from being placed in both public workshops and in player shelters.
General: Addressed an issue causing various items to not show up in the crafting menu such as; The Auto-Axe, Cold Shoulder, Union Power Armor, Makeshift Ronin Helmet, and Gladiator Mask.
Prefab: Addressed an issue where players could not place items inside the Earthlight Lounge Prefab.
Recipes: Fixed recipes not properly appearing in the Workbench unless required Perk Cards were equipped.
Decor: The Vine Wall décor now comes with a half wall variant.
Events
Perks
Weapons
Weapon Mods: Gamma Wave Emitter mod now increases the capacity of fusion cores.
Ammo: Fixed an issue where fusion cores were not showing their condition properly in transfer menus.
Ammo: Plasma cores’ maximum ammo per charge is once again 500 rounds.
Misc
Source: Fallout 76