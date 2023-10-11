Power Armor: Players no longer fail to enter Power Armor if the lowest charged battery is also equipped to a weapon.

Plushies : Updated Plushies to be more consistent in which Display Cases they can be displayed in. Larger plushies are now not able to be displayed in as many situations. NOTE: If you have plushies already in your displays that are backwards, you may have to place them again.

Underarmor: Alaskan Winter Secret Service Armor will now use the Secret Service Underarmor Mod Grouping instead of Casual Underarmor Mod Grouping.

Underarmor: Fixed an issue where the Secret Service Underarmor preview was appearing with the Alaskan Winter Underarmor paint applied.

Armor: The Raider Buttressed Armor mod now uses the correct model.

Armor: Arctic Marine Armor can now have the following paints applied to it; Red Viper, Free States, Nuclear Winter and Atomic Camo.

Armor Mods: The Aristocrats legendary armor mod now grants the expected increase in health and energy damage resistances bonuses as the player gains more caps.

Armor Mods: The Secret Service armor can no longer drop with the Weightless Legendary mod. (UPDATE 4:11 pm ET, this change will be reverted soon, and Secret Service armor will once again drop with the Weightless mod.) Solar and Thorn Armor can now drop with the Weightless Legendary mod.

Armor Mods: The Fiberglass Combat Armor Limb mod now provides correct damage resistances.