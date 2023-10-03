Fair Play: A Thrilling Look at Relationships in the Competitive Workplace

Fair Play is a new movie that shows how the worlds of sex, money, and cutting-edge careers are always changing. In her first feature film, which she wrote and directed, Chloe Domont looks at how complicated it is to have a relationship at work. Like the romantic trysts that happen in the Netflix show House of Cards, this movie shows how different people feel about themselves in a very competitive work atmosphere. This piece will give you all the information you need about the upcoming drama-thriller.

Fair Play Cast

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke

Eddie Marsan as Campbell

Rich Sommer as Paul

Sebastian De Souza as Rory

Sia Alipour as Arjun

Brandon Bassir as Dax

Geraldine Somerville as Emily’s Mother

Jim Sturgeon as Uncle J

Linda Ljoka as Mrs. Meyers

What is the Release Date Of Fair Play?

The first time people saw the movie was in January 2023 at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, Netflix won a long bidding war with several other production companies to buy the distribution rights for $20 million. Fair Play will be shown for the first time outside of Canada for the first time at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. The film will hit Netflix worldwide on October 13. The film was met with rave reviews upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, with Collider’s Therese Lacson giving the film an A, writing in her review:

“Domont’s script is all hard edges and claws, the pernicious allure of power slowly eating its way through everything. She cleverly bookends the film in a perfect mirroring scene involving blood and tackles complicated and controversial conversations between men and women with effortless ease.”

Is There a Trailer for ‘Fair Play’?

In the first trailer, we get a great look at the movie’s plot. What starts out as a steamy office romance quickly turns into a vicious rivalry. On September 26, the second official trailer for Fair Play came out. It shows more of the movie’s romance, complications, and conflicts.

What Is ‘Fair Play’ Plot?

Fair Play takes place in New York City and is about two people who work at the same hedge-fund company and have a complicated relationship. Not long after they got engaged, one of them got a raise that came out of nowhere. This made their relationship very different. Most of the time, it’s not a good idea to date someone you work with, but “life, uh… finds a way.” When it comes to a couple’s shared finances, when the balance of power changes, it can be stressful to talk about who is giving the most.

Things get even more complicated when gender roles affect how the characters feel and respond to this promotion. For example, it has been strongly implied that the character Emily gets a promotion that puts her higher on the corporate “totem pole” than her new fiancé, Luke. It’s no accident that green is often linked to both money and jealousy. Movies about Wall Street often make references to the Bible’s “Seven Deadly Sins,” showing clear cases of greed, gluttony, pride, lust, envy, and wrath. Only “sloth,” which is hard to find in the fast-paced world of the stock market, is missing.

In this stressful, intense story about relationships at work, director Chloe Domont doesn’t pull any punches. Instead, she puts the long-standing inequality between men and women in some fields right in the spotlight. When you have to choose between desire and mutual respect for your partner, where do you draw the line? Will the fact that they work in competitive fields ruin what seems to be a beautiful and loving relationship? Emily and Luke both learn from the quick change in power that they don’t know each other as well as they thought they did. If they want their relationship to last in this cruel workplace, they’ll both have to rethink what’s most important to them.

Even though we don’t know much more about the story, it looks like this movie will be a high-stakes workplace drama like The Ides of March or Wall Street.