Dead Island 2: Exploring the “Haus” Story Expansion

In exciting news, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2’s first story expansion, titled “Haus,” will be launching on November 2. Fans of the game can look forward to an entirely new and immersive experience in this expansion.

About the Expansion

In “Haus,” players will find themselves embarking on a surreal and nightmarish journey. Set in the mysterious and stylish villa of Malibu, which pushes the boundaries of morality, this expansion introduces a new storyline. The game takes a unique twist as it explores a billionaire’s secret techno-death cult that fights for survival in this psychedelic dreamscape. Led by the enigmatic Konstantin, the cult believes that this twisted reality is the future of humanity. However, players have the power to prove them wrong.

In order to navigate through the deranged labyrinth and survive the onslaught of undead creatures, players will be equipped with new weapons and cards. These tools are crucial in the battle against the ever-growing population of flesh-hungry zombies.

New Real Estate: The Stylish Villa

“Haus” introduces players to a completely new and sinister location. The stylish villa in Malibu serves as both a sanctuary and a machine to strip away flesh and harvest souls. As players weave through the expanding narrative spaces and irrational architecture, they will find themselves pushed to their limits as they confront the horrors that await.

The expansion also features new slaying tools for players to wield against the undead:

K-ROSSBOW – Crafted for precision and lethality, this weapon unleashes devastating long-range firepower, making it easy to explode zombified brains.

– Crafted for precision and lethality, this weapon unleashes devastating long-range firepower, making it easy to explode zombified brains. Hog Roaster – Why settle for simply butchering a zombie when you can also BBQ them at the same time? This weapon provides a visceral and satisfying slaying experience.

– Why settle for simply butchering a zombie when you can also BBQ them at the same time? This weapon provides a visceral and satisfying slaying experience. Dead Islands – These can be your salvation in the midst of battling hordes of undead enemies, providing much-needed rest and respite.

– These can be your salvation in the midst of battling hordes of undead enemies, providing much-needed rest and respite. Eight New Skill Cards – Expand your arsenal of skills and enhance your abilities as a slayer in this nightmarish world.

Players can enjoy Dead Island 2 on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Gameplay Videos: A Glimpse into the Intensity

Crossbow

Cul de Sac

Hog Roaster

Intro

Long Piglet

Spawner Fight

Screenshots: A Visual Feast

