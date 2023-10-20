Community Simulation Game “Calico” to Launch on PlayStation

Get ready, PlayStation users! The highly anticipated community simulation game “Calico” is set to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 28, according to an announcement by publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Peachy Keen Games.

Originally launched on Xbox One, Switch, and PC via various platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on December 15, 2020, “Calico” received a free update known as the “Pawsome Edition” on December 22, 2022, featuring an array of additional features and updates.

About “Calico”

Immerse yourself in the beloved day-in-the-life community sim game that allows you to take on the important and adorable task of rebuilding the town’s cat cafe. Let your creativity shine as you fill it with cute furniture, fun decorations, and delicious pastries to attract a bustling crowd of animals once again.

Create your dream cat cafe with an abundance of decorating options, make new furry friends, and serve patrons with delightful dishes. Explore a whimsical open world beyond the cat cafe, where you can express your individuality by customizing your avatar with collectible clothing. Unleash your imagination with potions that add a touch of magic to your interactions with your furry companions. “Calico” provides a cute and cozy escape into a world filled with wonder, adorable animals, and so much more! The PlayStation release of “Calico” includes all the content featured in the “Calico: Pawsome Edition” update.

Key Features

Every Animal is a Friend – Encounter a variety of animals on the island, befriend them, give them names, add them to your party, invite them to live at the cafe, and most importantly, love them forever! Interact with your new friends through activities like dancing, cuddling, petting, carrying, lounging, and playing.

Watch the exciting new release date trailer below to get a glimpse of what “Calico” has in store for PlayStation users.