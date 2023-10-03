Physical Media and Horror Unite in Pearl’s Stunning 4K Steelbook Release

Introduction

Pearl, the Ti West-directed slasher starring Mia Goth, is finally receiving the recognition it deserves with a new 4K steel book release from Turbine Media. The year 2023 has seen a plethora of incredible horror films, both old and new, make their way to the 4K format, and Pearl is now proudly joining the ranks.

A Killer Presentation

The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steel book features the same special features as the previous Blu-ray release, ensuring fans won’t miss out on any behind-the-scenes content. However, the real highlight of this edition is the visually striking theatrical poster artwork on the cover. Pearl, portrayed by Mia Goth, gazes directly into our souls, showcasing the blood on her hands as evidence of her murderous acts. Just below her, lies Mitsy, her final victim, with a trail of blood leading to the film’s title. The back cover showcases the iconic shot of Pearl praying at her dinner table, adding to the eerie ambiance of this release. While the Steelbook will be a German release, fans worldwide can rejoice as 4K discs are region-free, allowing everyone to enjoy this exceptional collector’s item. It’s worth noting that Pearl still lacks an American 4K release, making this edition even more enticing for horror enthusiasts.

Pearl’s Rise to Notoriety

It’s hard to believe that it has only been a year since Pearl’s release, as the film and Mia Goth’s portrayal of the murder-hungry dancer have gained significant popularity within the horror community. Pearl has become a symbol of madness in an Oz-like world, embraced by fans at conventions worldwide. However, beyond the character’s iconic reputation, Pearl stands as one of the most exceptional horror offerings of the 21st century. Serving as the second installment in Ti West’s X trilogy, Pearl delves into her origins, exploring her path to becoming the ruthless killer showcased in X. Set in WWI-era America, the film presents Pearl as an aspiring star burdened by her strict family life and the confines of her farm. Filled with complex themes of generational divide and the sacrifices made to pursue dreams, Pearl stands as a tragic exploration of these concepts. The film captures the suffocating sense of cabin fever, enhancing the relatability of Pearl’s blood-soaked descent into madness. Visually invoking the Technicolor era while juxtaposing it with harsh real-world darkness, Pearl’s prequel adds depth to her character and strengthens the impact of her predecessor. Mia Goth’s exceptional performance in this haunting film should have received an Oscar nomination, solidifying Pearl as a truly unique character within the horror genre.

Release Date and Pre-orders

While an official release date for Pearl’s 4K steel book has yet to be announced, fans can expect the edition to arrive before the end of the year or early 2024. With Maxine, the concluding installment of the X trilogy, set for release next year, now is the perfect time to revisit this haunting film. Pre-orders for Pearl’s 4K steel book are currently available on Turbine Media’s website, allowing fans to secure their copy of this mesmerizing tale of horror. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience Pearl’s chilling transformation in stunning detail with this highly anticipated release.