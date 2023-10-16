Exciting New Content Coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R!

In an exciting announcement, publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have revealed that the highly anticipated Season Pass 2 downloadable content character for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will be none other than Yuya Fungami. Fans of the popular game can look forward to playing as this captivating character, as Yuya Fungami is set to make his debut on October 20.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, a thrilling game that has captured the hearts of players worldwide, is currently available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Get a Sneak Peek with the Official Trailer

If you’re curious about what Yuya Fungami has in store for players, be sure to check out the official trailer below. It promises intense action, stunning visuals, and epic battles that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Experience the Game in Different Languages

For those who prefer a language option other than English, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a Japanese version. This means that players can fully immerse themselves in the world of JoJo and enjoy the game in their preferred language.