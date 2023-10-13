European Regulator Warns Social Media Platforms About Disinformation and Violent Posts

Days after the Israel-Hamas war began, social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, and X received a warning from a top European regulator. The European Commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, urged these platforms to stay vigilant regarding disinformation and violent posts related to the conflict. Breton also emphasized that failure to comply with the region’s rules under the Digital Services Act could have consequences for their businesses.

Contrasting Approaches in the U.S.

The warning issued by Breton highlights a difference in approach between Europe and the United States. While Europe is taking strict measures to combat online misinformation and hate speech, the U.S. is limited by the First Amendment, which protects various forms of speech, even abhorrent ones. The U.S. government’s attempts to moderate misinformation during elections and the COVID-19 pandemic have faced legal challenges, with courts ruling that the government’s coercion of social media platforms violates the First Amendment.

First Amendment Limitations

In the U.S., hate speech and disinformation do not have legal definitions and are not directly punishable under the constitution. However, there are narrow exemptions to the First Amendment for certain types of speech, such as incitement to imminent lawless violence. The Digital Services Act provisions that regulate hate speech and disinformation would likely be unviable in the U.S. due to First Amendment protections.

European Commission’s Scrutiny and Penalties

The European Commission is closely monitoring the actions of social media platforms. Under the Digital Services Act, large online platforms must have robust procedures for removing hate speech and disinformation. Failure to comply with these rules can result in fines of up to 6% of the platforms’ global annual revenues.

Differing Approaches by U.S. Officials

U.S. officials, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James, have requested information from social media sites about their measures to identify and remove calls for violence and terrorist acts. However, unlike the European regulator, these letters do not threaten penalties for non-compliance.

Impact on Tech Platforms

It remains uncertain how the new rules and warnings from Europe will influence content moderation by tech platforms. While some companies may limit the application of these policies to Europe, past experiences with regulations like the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) suggest broader adoption. Ultimately, the decision to exclude certain types of content should be left to individual users.

