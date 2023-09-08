Equity Podcast: Recap of the Week’s Top Startup and Tech News

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were lucky enough to have Kirsten aboard for the recording, meaning that you are in for a treat!

Before we get into topics and themes, don’t forget that GamingIdeology Disrupt is just around the corner, and that your friends at the Equity podcast are kicking off the whole affair! We’ll see you there, yeah?

Here’s the rundown from today’s show:

Mentra wants to help neurodivergent jobseekers find ideal jobs: We love a startup that is doing good for itself and doing good for others. This deal that Mary Ann wanted to chat through seems to check both boxes.

We love a startup that is doing good for itself and doing good for others. This deal that Mary Ann wanted to chat through seems to check both boxes. SimpleClosure raises $1.5 million: What happens if your startup dies, and you need to wind down? You might need a simple way to close things up, right? Enter SimpleClosure.

What happens if your startup dies, and you need to wind down? You might need a simple way to close things up, right? Enter SimpleClosure. Argo AI founders are building something new: What just raised more than $1 billion to take another crack at self-driving trucks? This company.

What just raised more than $1 billion to take another crack at self-driving trucks? This company. All Things YC: You can find demo day favorites from day one here, and day two here. And, for an overview of sectors, here you go.

You can find demo day favorites from day one here, and day two here. And, for an overview of sectors, here you go. EU x Regulation: We wrapped with a quick look at regulation from the EU that will impact a bunch of major tech companies. It led to a conversation of what sort of market regulatory structure is most conducive for startup growth.

As always, Equity is back on Monday to kick off your week. Talk then!