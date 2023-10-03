Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand Facing Trademark Lawsuit

Earlier this summer, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X. However, concerns arose regarding potential trademark lawsuits due to the numerous active U.S. trademark registrations that cover the letter and branding “X” across various industries. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, over 900 such registrations exist in the country. Now, a Florida-based social media ad agency called X Social Media is suing X over its trademark.

The Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and argues that X Social Media has been continuously using the X Social Media Mark since at least early 2016. The company has invested significantly in marketplace awareness, including developing a distinctive “X” mark associated with its social media advertising services. Despite X Social Media’s “X” looking nothing like Musk’s version, the complaint alleges trademark infringement on Twitter’s rebranding and its attempt to register the mark.

Consumer Confusion

X Social Media claims that Twitter’s rebranding has caused consumer confusion, leading people to mistakenly believe that X Social Media’s advertising services are offered by or associated with X. Furthermore, X Social Media is now ranking lower in search results for its own name as Google prioritizes X Corp.’s Wikipedia entry.

Similar Services

The lawsuit also points out that several of X Corp.’s trademark applications cover services similar to those provided by X Social Media, including business data analysis, promotional services, business consulting and information services, and market research.

Legal Action and Damages

Prior to filing the lawsuit, X Social Media sent a cease-and-desist letter to X Corp. requesting them to stop using the trademark, but received no positive response. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent X Corp. from using the “X” in its advertising and marketing materials. In addition, X Social Media is asking for damages, as well as corrective advertising to address consumer confusion.

Potential Future Lawsuits

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben had previously warned that numerous companies were using the “X” mark, indicating a high likelihood of lawsuits against Twitter’s rebranding. X Social Media’s case may be one of the first, but it might not be the last.

Previous Tech Rebranding Lawsuits

Bloomberg’s report highlighted that Facebook faced multiple lawsuits after its rebranding to Meta, including suits from a VR company, blockchain group, and software company. Similarly, Block settled with tax preparation service H&R Block over their rebranding from Square.

X Corp. has not provided any comment on the lawsuit so far.