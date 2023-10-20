Elon Musk Confirms New Premium Tiers for X
Elon Musk today said that X (formerly Twitter) is going to soon launch two new premium tiers, confirming previous reports and code sightings.
The owner of the platform said that one tier will cost lower than the current $8 per month plan, but won’t reduce ads. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads.
