Release Date for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Revealed

An inside source has potentially revealed the release date for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the highly anticipated expansion of FromSoftware’s award-winning game. According to YouTuber Ziostorm, known for his coverage of games developed by the Japanese team led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the expansion is set to release on February 5, 2024.

Indiscretion Reported by YouTuber Ziostorm

Ziostorm, who has accurately reported past rumors, disclosed this information based on multiple sources. He also mentioned that the first gameplay trailer for the expansion will be showcased during The Game Awards 2023. However, Ziostorm urged fans to approach this information with caution as it is yet to be verified.

Possible Strategy to Generate Revenue

FromSoftware might be planning to release the long-awaited Elden Ring expansion by the end of this fiscal year. This strategic move could help generate additional revenue following the recent launch of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is eagerly anticipated by fans, and reading our article on theories related to the expansion would be worthwhile.

Tweet from Ziostorm

Unverified sources tell me that the Elden Ring DLC is planned to be shown at The Game Awards with a release date of February 5, 2024. These sources showed signs of understanding, but nothing concrete. Consider these just rumors for now. pic.twitter.com/KI1mQIfzMs — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) October 9, 2023