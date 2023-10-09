EA Sports FC 24 Attracts Over 11.3 Million Players in First Week

Electronic Arts recently announced that their latest game, EA Sports FC 24, has garnered an impressive 11.3 million players within its first week of release. It’s worth noting that this figure includes both players who purchased the game and those who tried it out through EA Play.

Success Compared to Previous Installment

In comparison, the previous installment in the FIFA series, FIFA 23, attracted 10.3 million players in its first week. Moreover, EA also confirmed that FC Mobile, the mobile version of the game, achieved 2.2 million downloads on its launch day alone. Within the first 10 days of its release, FC Mobile managed to accumulate a total of 11.2 million users.

A Positive Reception

The President of EA Sports, Cam Weber, expressed his satisfaction with the game’s performance. He mentioned that not only did EA Sports FC 24 bring back existing fans, but it also managed to attract nearly 20% new players.

Surpassing Expectations

These impressive numbers come as a surprise to many, as there were concerns that the loss of the FIFA license could negatively impact the sales of EA Sports FC 24. However, it seems that players quickly learned about the release of the new football game from Electronic Arts, dispelling any doubts about its success.

A Brief History

For those unfamiliar with the background, EA and FIFA decided not to renew their partnership a year ago. This decision came after several years of collaboration, with EA Sports requesting a hefty $1 billion to continue developing FIFA soccer games.

