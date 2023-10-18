Apollo Developer Releases Pixel Pals App with Language-Learning Widget

Developer Christian Selig, known for the third-party Reddit app Apollo, has launched a new app called Pixel Pals. The app allows users to place cute virtual pets on their iPhone’s Dynamic Island, the black bar surrounding the camera hardware. In addition to virtual pets, Pixel Pals offers a collection of iOS widgets including interactive games, customizable widgets, and more.

Selig has just released a language-learning widget as an addition to Pixel Pals. Currently, the widget supports French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, German, Arabic, Korean, Hindi, and even Canadian slang. Users can learn vocabulary from these languages directly on their Home Screen.

Will it beat Duolingo? Nope. But is it super handy to be able to breeze through a ton of vocab whenever you unlock your phone? Yeppp Download link: https://t.co/7RbXTRxlCb — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) October 18, 2023

The language-learning widget could have been a separate app, but Selig chose to include it in Pixel Pals along with other interactive widgets. This allows users to access all the widgets in one download.

Totally, but I was having so much fun with the interactive widgets in Pixel Pals that it kinda just felt at home, and that way you can get all of them in one download! — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) October 18, 2023

This strategy not only enhances user experience but also serves as an effective method to attract iOS subscriptions. With the recent release of Pixel Pals 2.0, users can upgrade to unlock more pets and features for $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year.

Pixel Pals offers various widgets, including calendar, clock, battery percentage, time, countdown, weather, forecasts, and quotes widgets. The app’s unique variations feature virtual pets, such as a “magic clock” that reveals a hidden word scramble, an “emoji clock” displaying the time using emojis as numbers, and a friendly “Jarvis” widget including a greeting alongside date, time, battery percentage, and storage space.

Since its launch, Pixel Pals has attracted nearly 50,000 subscribers, making it a successful venture for indie developer Selig.

The language-learning widget is now available in the latest version of the iOS app.