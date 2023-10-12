Death Island 2 Expands with “Haus” Story Expansion

Introduction

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have released the first story expansion for Death Island 2. The expansion, titled “Haus,” is set to be released on November 2nd. Let’s delve into the details provided in the press release:

Unveiling Dead Island 2: “House”

Dead Island 2: House takes players on an exciting new adventure, immersing them in a captivating story where a billionaire’s secret technodeath cult fights for survival amidst the Zompocalypse. The enigmatic leader Constantine predicts that “House” is the harbinger of a new future. Players must navigate through the house, employing new weapons and exploring new maps, all while battling legions of bloodthirsty zombies.

Availability

Death Island 2 has been available since April 21st for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.