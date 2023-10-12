October 2023 Game Catalog

Game Catalog

Sony Interactive Entertainment is excited to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for the October 2023 Game Catalog. This exclusive offering is available to both Extra and Premium subscribers. Get ready for an exhilarating gaming experience as you dive into these thrilling titles.

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Immerse yourself in the world of Alien as you step into the shoes of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda. Set 15 years after the events of the original Alien, embark on a treacherous mission to uncover the truth behind your mother’s disappearance. Outwit both a desperate population and a ruthless Alien as you scavenge for resources and fight for survival.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4)

Prepare for a heart-pounding cinematic horror experience in the latest installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology. As a military unit sent to investigate a suspected chemical weapons facility, you must navigate a treacherous underground labyrinth and confront terrifying threats. Your choices will determine the outcome of the story and the fates of the characters involved.

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Brace yourself for the ultimate zombie survival adventure on the tropical island of Banoi. With the open world at your disposal, engage in visceral melee combat and team up with friends for thrilling four-player co-op action. Explore the vast landscapes and find a way to escape the horde of the undead.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, PS4)

Step into the shoes of a detective in this definitive edition of the groundbreaking role-playing game. With a unique skill system and a city full of mysteries to unravel, you have the power to shape your own destiny. Interrogate intriguing characters, solve murders, and make choices that will determine your path to becoming a hero or a disastrous human being.

Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4)

The world is on the brink of destruction as the Old Gods unleash chaos and despair. With mankind fading, you must rise up and face challenging Soulslike combat. Each Old God presents a unique challenge, but victory promises unimaginable powers beyond mortal comprehension. Prepare for an intense battle that will test your skills and determination.

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Embark on an epic space adventure in this massively multiplayer experience. Explore a connected galaxy, engage in a captivating narrative, and navigate the vastness of the Milky Way. Start with a small starship and build your way to greatness, amassing wealth, knowledge, and power. Join the ranks of the Elite and make your mark in this cutthroat futuristic galaxy.

FAR: Changing Tides (PS5, PS4)

Prepare to set sail on a captivating vehicle adventure. Join a young boy as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home in a beautifully flooded world. Sail through stormy waters, dive into unexplored depths, and uncover forgotten ruins. Captaining a unique seafaring vessel, you must overcome challenges and brave the perils of the briny deep.

Gotham Knights (PS5)

The fate of Gotham City lies in the hands of the Batman Family. Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to protect the city from criminals, restore hope to its citizens, and maintain order among its police force. Explore the dynamic and interactive Gotham City in this open-world action RPG. Whether you choose to play solo or in co-op, be vigilant and eliminate criminal activity wherever you find it.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS5, PS4)

Embrace your inner gun-wielding anti-hero in this action-packed third-person shooter. Experience a thrilling story of vengeance, love, and loyalty while mowing down hordes of enemies. Combining the best of Eastern and Western game design, Gungrave G.O.R.E. offers a visually stunning ballet of bullets and a gameplay experience like no other.

Outlast II (PS4)

Uncover the darkest secrets in this intense first-person horror experience. As investigative journalists, you risk everything to expose untold stories. Follow the trail of clues to the Arizona desert, where a deep and unimaginable darkness awaits. Stay sharp, as survival depends on your wits and courage.

Roki (PS5, PS4)

Embark on a magical journey in a forgotten northern world filled with mystery and monsters. Join Tove as she sets out to save her family, delving deep into a hidden realm of lost folklore. Solve ancient puzzles, discover hidden paths, and face strange creatures in this modern adventure game. Explore the ancient wilderness and uncover the truth to ensure the safety of your loved ones.

Classics Catalog

PlayStation

IQ Final (PS5, PS4)

IQ Final is a sequel to the original PlayStation game, I.Q.: Intelligent Qube. This brain-teasing game features various modes, including 100 Attack, I.Q. Final, Survival, and Create. Maneuver through each stage carefully to avoid being crushed by the rotating blocks and test your intelligence to the limit.

PlayStation Portable

Ape Escape Academy (PS5, PS4)

Get ready for a fun-filled mini-game extravaganza in Ape Escape Academy. Compete in a variety of colorful and entertaining games, such as dancing, fighting, and bonfire building. Strive to be the best and aim to make it to senior year in this playful and exciting adventure.

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PS5, PS4)

Unleash your fighting prowess in Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny. Wield massive blades, execute high-flying maneuvers, and apply pressure to defeat your rivals or knock them out of the ring. Dive into immersive modes, including the story-driven Gauntlet, challenging Trials, and thorough Training sessions.

Tekken 6 (PS5, PS4)

Prepare for intense combat in Tekken 6. Engage in battles against tough opponents within large, interactive stages. Customize your favorite character with items that directly impact gameplay. Sharpen your skills, master complex combos, and aim to triumph in the tournament.