The Best Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

If you’re a fan of spine-tingling thrills, chilling atmospheres, and heart-pounding scares, you’re in for a treat. Get ready to dive into the eerie world of horror as we bring you the best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix. From supernatural hauntings to psychological terrors, this handpicked selection will satisfy your craving for all things spooky. Netflix offers a wide range of horror films that cater to different tastes and preferences, ensuring there’s something for every horror aficionado. Prepare yourself for intense suspense, hair-raising jump scares, and captivating storytelling that will leave you breathless. Whether you’re a seasoned horror enthusiast or looking to dip your toes into the genre, our list has you covered. So, grab a blanket, turn off the lights, and get ready to embark on a terrifying cinematic journey. Discover the best horror movies on Netflix right now, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends. Be prepared to have your nightmares come to life.

Run Rabbit Run

Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, she must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

Things Heard & Seen

An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history.

Bird Box Barcelona

After an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population causing those who observe it to take their lives, Sebastián and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.

Lights Out

Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.

We Have A Ghost

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Viking Wolf

Thale (17) has just moved with her parents to a small town after her mother has a new job in the local police. After a student is killed brutally at a party Thale attends, she becomes a key witness. Was the killer an animal? A wolf?

The Silence

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven.

Eli

A boy receiving treatment for his auto-immune disorder discovers that the house he’s living in isn’t as safe as he thought.

Little Evil

Gary, who has just married Samantha, the woman of his dreams, discovers that her six-year-old son may be the Antichrist.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

After 48 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Fear Street: Part One – 1994

A circle of