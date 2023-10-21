A new update has been released for Diablo IV Update 1.21. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Diablo IV Update 1.21 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where bonus items from the Blizzcon Collection were granted early and displayed placeholder content.
- Fixed an issue where the Season of Blood Battle Pass only rewarded a total of 666 Platinum instead of the intended 700 Platinum.
- Fixed an issue where the Real ID name of players was displayed locally in the Clan menu by default.
- Various stability improvements.
Source: Diablo IV