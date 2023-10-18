Napalm Lullaby #1

Written by RICK REMENDER

Art by BENGAL

Cover by BENGAL

Variant Covers by JG JONES, YANICK PAQUETTE, ERIC POWELL, JEFF DEKAL, ANDREW ROBINSON, DAVI GO, JAMES HARREN and DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

On sale March 2024

Remender and Bengal’s Return to Superheroes

The creators of Napalm Lullaby spoke about how the series came to be in a press release from Image Comics, with Remender remarking how it heralds his return to a genre he never thought he’d be working on again. “Napalm Lullaby and The Holy Roller are my first forays into superheroes since I left Marvel a decade ago,” Remender said. He added, “At one point in time, I promised myself never to return to this genre — but when this idea [for Napalm Lullaby] hit, it was too exciting not to make it real. Fortunately, my longtime collaborator and friend Bengal agreed, and we set out to make an apocalyptic superhero story unlike anything you’ve seen or read. We’ve been developing this story for years, and it couldn’t have more love dumped into it. Ben has made sure every single page is a work of art.”

Artist Bengal also spoke of his excitement about the new series. “It was hard keeping Napalm Lullaby a secret for so many years. This is a dream project that I’ve been so eager to show off,” he said. “I’m ecstatic that soon we’ll take readers into this world, part Road Warrior and part Superman. I love working on strange, super powered beings, and I took great care to create, with Rick, characters we REALLY care for.”

Napalm Lullaby #1 goes on sale in March 2024 from Image Comics.