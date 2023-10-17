Millennial Comedy Film ‘Cora Bora’ Set for Wide Release in February 2024

After its highly anticipated debut at South by Southwest last spring, the millennial comedy film ‘Cora Bora’ is gearing up for its wide release. Fans of Megan Stalter, known for her scene-stealing role in ‘Hacks,’ can mark their calendars for February 2024, as her starring debut is set to hit theaters then. This exciting news comes after Brainstorm Media acquired the North American distribution rights for the film and scheduled it for a February release.

The Story of ‘Cora Bora’

Directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, known for her work in ‘Before You Know It,’ and written by Rhianon Jones, ‘Cora Bora’ follows the story of Cora, portrayed by Stalter, a struggling Los Angeles musician on the brink of losing her girlfriend. In a desperate attempt to piece her life back together, Cora embarks on a journey to her hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Director’s Excitement for Stalter’s Leading Role

Utt, thrilled for audiences to witness Stalter in a leading role, expressed her excitement and anticipation for viewers to fall in love with the character of Cora, just as she has. Utt remarked, “I feel lucky to have such warm and collaborative partners in Brainstorm as we find our way into audiences’ hearts.”

Premiere Reception and Stalter’s Previous Work

During its premiere at South by Southwest earlier this year, ‘Cora Bora’ received positive reviews. In her study Collider’s Emily Bernard admired Stalter’s performance and commended her for portraying a more vulnerable and emotionally complex character.

For Stalter’s fans, the announcement of her leading role in ‘Cora Bora’ is undoubtedly thrilling. Apart from her role in ‘Hacks,’ Stalter has previously appeared in ‘Star Crossed: The Film’ and ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying.’ She is also set to appear in ‘Problemista,’ another film premiered at South by Southwest, but its original August release date was delayed due to the SAG AFTRA strike. Stalter has also landed roles in ‘First Time Female Director’ and ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.’

An Impressive Cast

Aside from Stalter, ‘Cora Bora’ boasts an impressive cast. Jojo T. Gibbs, known for her work in ‘Fresh,’ stars as Cora’s girlfriend, Justine. Ayden Mayeri recognized for her role in ‘I Love That For You,’ portrays Justine’s new love interest, Riley. At the same time, Chrissie Fit from ‘Nora From Queens plays Cora’s long-suffering manager, Cristina. The film also features Manny Jacinto from ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ as Tom, a stranger Cora meets on her journey to Portland. Moreover, the cast includes Chelsea Peretti from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ Heather Morris from ‘Glee,’ Margaret Cho from ‘Fire Island,’ and Darrell Hammond from ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Save the Date

Mark your calendars for February 2024, as ‘Cora Bora’ promises to offer a delightful blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling.