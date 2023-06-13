A new update has been released for Cities Skylines Update 14.01 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Cities Skylines Update 14.01 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Free content added to Base Game
- Hidden treasure and clues – happy hunting!
- Countdown Clock
- Plaza of the Future
- Plaza of Transference
- The Creator’s Library
- 3 New Commercial Buildings
- New Chirps
Bug fixes & Improvements
- Added tourist capacity texts to Hotel chain panel
- Nature Tourists visit parks and park areas in addition to unique buildings
- Implemented tooltips to Hotel chain panel
- Fixed: Multiple untranslated object’s names and descriptions are displayed in the ‘Build Menu’
- Fixed: The “Lines Overview” button overlaps the “Open the Budget Panel” button in ES, RU
- Fixed: Asset names shortened for no reason in Polish
- Fixed: Epic Games Windows Shortcut icon missing
- Fixed: There are children and teenagers in prisons
- Fixed: High amount of PathUnits resulting in broken public transport routes
- Fixed: Update button is missing from the content manager
- Fixed: Industrial buildings add incoming transfer offers twice
- Fixed: NullRef exception when bulldozing buildings placed in the map editor
- Fixed: Roads that require two or more DLCs cannot be selected in the asset editor
- Fixed: Six-lane one-way roads runnel has a solid line instead of a dashed line
- Fixed: Passengers are stuck at public transport stops
- Fixed: UI remains open after loading scenario with the same theme as previously loaded map
- Fixed: Untranslated text in Build menu
- Fixed: Windows Shortcut icon missing on Epic
- Fixed: Problems unlocking the Steam achievement Creator
- Fixed: Cargo trucks get stuck at cargo terminal
- Fixed: Toggle zoning tool cannot upgrade roads with full zoning
- Fixed: Zoning toggle has left/right swapped on maps with left-hand traffic
- Fixed: Bus selection is unavailable when only Green Cities DLC is enabled
Industries bug fixes
- Fixed: Forestry has the option “Conifer” but conifer trees are not available in all biomes
- Fixed: Warehouse set to Empty does not receive any deliveries
Sunset Harbor bug fixes
- Fixed: Fish trucks do not use the truck spawn/despawn points in Cargo Harbor, Cargo Hub, and Cargo Terminal
- Fixed: Helicopter stop has a beam in the middle of a parking spot
Airports bug fixes
- Fixed: Cargo Aircraft Stands receive aircraft after removing the terminal
- Fixed: Rebalance crime for airport areas
- Fixed: Aircraft Stand animations are missing
- Fixed: Small Decorative Airport Apron is available without the ‘Airports’ DLC
Plazas & Promenades bug fixes
- Fixed: Error when making a very small Pedestrian Area
- Fixed: Transport Info View can show Bus Lines inaccurately using regular Pedestrian Streets
- Fixed: Bus routes display on pedestrian streets despite being unable to use them
- Fixed: Some Buildings do not have the notification “Not in Pedestrian Zone!” when placed on pedestrian street without a pedestrian zone
- Fixed: Compact Bus Station is translated incorrectly in German
Roads & Vehicles bug fixes
- Fixed: Bus Capacity 30 has misaligned headlights
Hubs & Transport bug fixes
- Fixed: Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub cannot be placed on quays
- Fixed: Bus stations placed on pedestrian bus streets cannot find a path
- Fixed: Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub bus stops do not work correctly
- Fixed: It’s impossible to complete a bus line at the Harbor-Bus-Monorail Hub if there are empty stops
- Fixed: There is no Black Taxi Cab on the winter theme map
- Fixed: Issues with faces on cars on Multistory Decorative Parking Lot
- Fixed: Trolleybus roads do not show up when the public transport road filter is selected
- Fixed: Monorail tracks are not connected to Monorail-Tram Hub with Road
Content Creator Pack bug fixes
- Fixed: Modder tab is missing from the education menu when only basegame and the CCP are enabled
- Fixed: Brooklyn & Queens buildings have holes in the mesh
- Fixed: Landscaping modderpack tab has the wrong name
Hotels & Retreats bug fixes
- Limited hotel attractiveness value which can be set for custom hotels from 0 to 100
- Made value field red in editor if user enter value out of allowed limits (fix for hotel attractiveness value)
- Fixed: Variations of Tiny Playground have the same thumbnails in the dropdown selector
- Fixed: HotelNotUsed Tutorial points to Parks & Plazas menu
- Fixed: Visible string ID’s in Content Manager
- Fixed: Buses do not use bus bays on the asymmetrical 5-lane road
Source:Cities Skylines
