Chris Rock to Direct Movie about Martin Luther King Jr. with Steven Spielberg

Securing the Film Rights

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has obtained the film rights to the biography King: A Life, written by Jonathan Eig. Chris Rock is currently in final negotiations to direct and produce the film, while Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer. Despite their prior connection through Jerry Seinfeld’s Bee Movie, this will be the first official collaboration between Rock and Spielberg.

A Major Step for Chris Rock

Although Chris Rock has previous experience as a director, having helmed comedy movies like Top Five, Head of State, and I Think I Love My Wife, directing a biopic about one of the most influential figures in United States history is a significant milestone in his career. Having Steven Spielberg’s support and guidance will undoubtedly enhance Rock’s skills as a director. Interestingly, this news comes shortly after Rock’s latest movie, Rustin, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. In Rustin, he portrays civil rights activist Roy Wilkins, who played a pivotal role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington D.C., where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

Collaboration Behind the Scenes

In addition to Steven Spielberg, Chris Rock will team up with Kristie Macosko Krieger, producing the King biopic through Amblin Partners, a company co-founded by Spielberg. King: A Life, a New York Times bestseller that garnered a National Book Award nomination, stands out among other biographies of Martin Luther King Jr. due to its inclusion of recently declassified FBI files.

Upcoming Projects

There is currently no announced timeline for the production or release of Chris Rock’s Martin Luther King Jr. biopic. However, fans can anticipate Rock’s performance in Rustin, premiering on Netflix on November 3. Furthermore, there is a lineup of exciting new movie releases for the remaining months of 2023. As for Steven Spielberg, his latest movie, The Fabelmans, released in 2022, can be streamed on Paramount+.