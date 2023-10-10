Introduction

China Daily, a subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party’s Propaganda Department, has announced plans to develop its own metaverse and NFT platform.

Venturing into NFTs and the Metaverse

China Daily, a prominent English-language newspaper owned by the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party, has expressed its intention to venture into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.

Allocating Funds for the NFT Platform

In a recent disclosure, it was revealed that the publication is allocating 2,813 million yuan (equivalent to US$390,000) to a competent third-party contractor who can bring the envisioned NFT platform to life, in line with its budget constraints.

Preference for Local and International Blockchain Professionals

While many may assume a preference for local expertise, China Daily welcomes both local and international blockchain professionals. The requirement for the mainnet of the chosen blockchain company is that it must have the capacity to manage 10,000 transactions per second.

Deadline and Timeframe for Contractors

Prospective contractors will be racing against time, with the deadline to submit their applications set for October 17. Once on board, a three-month time frame awaits them to show up on the platform. China Daily’s NFT platform aspires to amplify the reach and resonance of Chinese civilization, according to the post.



You may also like:

China’s first national NFT market is set to launch next week

Cutting-Edge Technologies and Functionality

The platform will harness a range of cutting-edge technologies – from the fields of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the transformative powers of blockchain, NFTs, big data and cloud computing.

The platform’s architecture requires support for a wide range of functionality – from uploading, viewing and managing various digital collections to including pricing, bidding and time-limited features. Moreover, the envisaged infrastructure will facilitate transactions in multiple currencies.

Expanding to International NFT Platforms

By expanding the platform, digital collections may also find a home on leading international NFT platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible, and SuperRare.

Regulations and Law Enforcement

While China has cracked down on cryptocurrency transactions in 2021, blockchain companies still exist, albeit under the watchful eyes of the country’s law enforcement agencies.