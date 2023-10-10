ChatGPT’s Mobile Efforts See Record Downloads and Revenue Growth

Good news and bad news for ChatGPT’s mobile efforts. In September, the AI chatbot achieved a new record with 15.6 million downloads and nearly $4.6 million in gross revenue across its iOS and Android apps worldwide.

Slowing Revenue Growth Indicates Possible Saturation

Although revenue growth had been exceeding 30% over the past couple of months – reaching 31% in July and 39% in August – it dropped to 20% in September. This slowdown could suggest that ChatGPT is approaching saturation in terms of how many mobile users are willing to pay for the upgraded ChatGPT+ subscription service.

Competitors and Net Revenue

Despite its success, ChatGPT does not hold the top spot in revenue among AI apps. A competitor named Ask AI currently generates more revenue due to heavy ad spending. Although it slightly decreased in September to $5.51 million, it still outperformed ChatGPT’s earnings. However, when considering net revenue after Apple and Google took their cuts, ChatGPT earned around $3.2 million in September.

Impressive Installations and Market Share

In addition to the record-breaking revenue, ChatGPT saw a total of 15.6 million installs in September, bringing its lifetime installations to an estimated 52.2 million. The majority of these downloads, 9 million, came from Google Play, while the App Store accounted for 6.6 million. Interestingly, although Google Play dominates in terms of downloads, the App Store drives more revenue – contributing $3 million to the total in-app purchases last month. Furthermore, the United States stands as the largest market, accounting for 60% of ChatGPT’s revenues.