Character.AI Introduces Group Chat Feature for AI Companions

Character.AI, the a16z-backed AI chatbot startup from ex-Google AI researchers, is now offering a new feature for its subscribers. The chatbot platform allows users to create group chats where they can interact with multiple AI characters at once.

The Character Group Chat Experience

The Character Group Chat feature enables users to engage in group conversations with their favorite AI characters or a combination of humans and AI companions. This offers an opportunity to build social connections, collaborate in real-time, and share ideas within the chat.

Possibilities and Examples

Users have the freedom to experiment with various group chat dynamics. For instance, one could gather AI scientists like Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Nikola Tesla, and Stephen Hawking together for an enthralling discussion. Alternatively, mythical gods such as Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon can be invited into a group chat.

Beyond fun scenarios, the feature also has practical use cases. Users can start topic-based group chats centered around travel, gaming, book clubs, or role-playing. Adding an AI companion to the conversation facilitates and enhances these discussions.

Competition and Pricing

While Character.AI’s introduction of AI chatbots into group chats is noteworthy, it isn’t the only platform exploring this space. Snapchat’s My AI chatbot (@myai) can be included in group chats, and Meta recently introduced AI-powered bots across its apps, featuring celebrities like Mr. Beast, Paris Hilton, and Tom Brady.

However, Character.AI’s group chat experience is not free. It is initially available to c.ai+ subscribers, who pay $9.99 per month for benefits like skipping waiting rooms and faster message generation. This approach allows Character.AI to gather feedback from users and make improvements before opening the feature to the general public.

Availability

The Character Group Chat feature can currently be accessed through the Character.AI mobile app on iOS and Android devices. The company plans to introduce it on the web at a later stage.

User Reach and Revenue

The mobile app has gained significant traction since its launch, with over half a million installs in its first six days. Data provided by market intelligence provider data.ai suggests that there are close to 30 million monthly active users globally, with around 7 million in the U.S. Additionally, the app has generated an estimated lifetime gross in-app purchase revenue of $1.3 million. Note that c.ai+ subscriptions are sold separately on the web, so this figure does not represent overall revenue.