Iconic Halloween Costume: Carmen Electra’s Drew Decker Look from Scary Movie

Carmen Electra Appreciating Fans’ Halloween Costumes

Two decades after the hilarious spoof movie hit theaters, Carmen Electra’s fans are paying tribute to her legendary look in a big way. The Tripping the Rift alum recently took to Instagram to celebrate the creative costume choices inspired by her look. In the post, she encouraged fans to tag her and hashtag #carmween if they dressed up as her for Halloween, and added, “can’t wait to see ur looks!” Check out Electra’s Instagram post below featuring a collage of eye-catching individuals who’ve transformed into Drew for Halloween.

That’s getting into the holiday spirit!

It may be over 20 years since Scary Movie was unleashed on the public, but the 51-year-old star doesn’t look like she has aged a day since her Baywatch days. As recently as May, she rocked a gravity-defying remarkably tiny bikini. She gained considerable attention when she unveiled her OnlyFans, featuring an image of herself in a two-piece. The ’90s star also teamed up with fellow Gen-X’er Jenny McCarthy, donning black bikinis and trying out hot summer trends as they washed a car; sending the internet into an absolute frenzy.

The Epic Movie alum has firmly established herself as a notable voice of swimwear fashion. If there’s anyone qualified to appraise the best Drew cosplayers, it would undoubtedly be her.

Celebrating Carmen Electra’s Scary Movie Halloween Look

As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the timeless allure of Carmen Electra and her Scary Movie character. The legacy of Drew Decker lives on thanks to dedicated fans and the former reality star’s infectious enthusiasm. Whether you’re a diehard fan of comedy and horror movies, or simply seeking an exceptional Halloween costume idea, this acknowledgment from the Meet the Spartans star is a delightful treat for the Spooky Season. So, if you plan to rock the white bra look this All Hallows’ Eve, rest assured that Carmen Electra eagerly anticipates your electrifying interpretations.

Watch Carmen Electra’s Baywatch Days and Stream Scary Movie

For those interested in revisiting Carmen Electra’s Baywatch days, a Prime Video subscription offers you the chance, while fans of Scary Movie can stream it with an available Max subscription.