Canopy: A New Peer-to-Peer Social Networking App for Content Creators

Canopy is a new peer-to-peer social networking app for content creators to connect, crowdsource information and, for lack of a better term, “spill the tea.”

Pilot Program Launching with Plans to Onboard 1,000 Influencers

The company announced today the launch of its pilot program, with plans to onboard 1,000 influencers. Canopy hopes that the program will help “build critical mass on the platform in our core content niches: beauty, fashion and lifestyle,” Ayomi Samaraweera, Canopy founder and CEO, told GamingIdeology.

Early Access Sign Up and Waitlist

To get early access, creators can sign up on Canopy’s website. There are currently 1,200 people on the waitlist.

Monetization Paths and Potential Revenue Streams

In addition to the pilot, Canopy will test three potential monetization paths, including:

A monthly subscription service offering educational resources like webinars, in-person events, and accountability groups.

A research marketplace connecting brands with creators.

A community management section for talent agencies and companies.

All Types of Creators Welcome, but Primarily Targeting Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle

The app is open to all types of creators, such as pop culture, gaming, food, or even those that post adult content. However, Canopy primarily targets beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creators because “those are the content niches that have the highest earning potential and spending power,” Samaraweera explained. She added that these types of creators are usually people who take it seriously and want to build a full-time career out of it.

Major Platforms and Follower Count Requirements

Canopy accepts influencers from most major platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, OnlyFans, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Snapchat. Currently, the required follower count to join Canopy is between 1,000 and 100,000, but it will be open to all creators in the future.

Main Features: Posts, Comments, Likes, Profiles, Branches/Groups

Like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), Canopy has features you would expect with a social networking app, such as posts, comments, likes, profiles, and more. Users can also join “Branches” or groups that focus on specific topics like brand partnerships, pay transparency, industry news, mental health, events & programming, monetization opportunities, platform algorithms, talent agencies, and more.

Anonymity for Safe Sharing, Networking, and Learning

Everyone is anonymous on Canopy to foster a safe space for creators to share their frustrations about the industry and ask questions without fear of judgment. All users know is where they are from and what type of content they create. For example, an account name could be “NY Fashion Creator.” This anonymity is favored by creators as they don’t want to jeopardize their careers when sharing negative experiences with brands or warning others about potential scams.

Reward System and Future Plans

To further support creators, Canopy plans to introduce a reward system called “Aura Points” at the end of the year. These points can be redeemed for creator tools, editing equipment, and subscription services that help enhance their skills.

Founder’s Personal Experience as TikToker and Creator Growth Insights

Samaraweera, an ex-TikTok employee and TikToker herself, developed Canopy based on her own challenges when growing her audience on the platform. She believes that sharing information among creators can speed up the learning process and create a supportive community.

Backing and Funding

The company is backed by Hustle Fund VC, the founders of Jellysmack, and Sean Atkins, president of Jellysmack. Additionally, Canopy was recently accepted into Techstars Seattle. In total, Canopy has raised $240,000.