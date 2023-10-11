A new update has been released for Blood Bowl 3 Update 1.09. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Blood Bowl 3 Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Lizardmen are now available in the in-game Shop.
- Fixed an issue where using a controller in Activities menus prevented the pagination system from working.
- Fixed a problem where using a controller during competition creation caused a loss of focus.
- Various minor visual UI improvements.
- Addressed an issue allowing multiple queues with specific controller or keyboard interactions in the competition menu, resulting in auto-conceding the first match.
- Corrected skill categories for some players in the Recruitment tab.
- Added competitions joined by a Manager in the Activities tab.
- Fixed Sneaky Git skill allowing movement after performing a Foul action.
- Addressed a localization problem with Swarming dice log entries.
- Fixed an unresponsive state during a pass interception.
- Resolved a rare crash during a Star Player activation when reconnecting to or spectating a game.
- Fixed an unresponsive state in some Dump Off skill interactions.
- Corrected display issues with end-of-timer red animations before the actual final seconds of available time bank.
- Fixed the reversal of distinctive team colors feature in Campaign matches.
- Improved dice log entries for Stiletto, Knuckle dusters, Bad habits, and Greasy cleats Prayers to Nuffle.
- Fixed 3D dice spawning at incorrect heights when standing up a player.
- Addressed a cursor disappearance issue when double-clicking outside the wheel in directional mode.
- Journeymen are now correctly counted in the maximum TV cap when attempting to join an official ladder match.
- Added a new error message when attempting to launch a match in a competition that ended while on the Overview tab.
- Fixed a navigation problem when evoking the pause menu during a tutorial step failure and the Save Formation in-match pop-up with a controller.
- Added save points in offline mode when creating, deleting, or registering in a competition.
Source: Blood Bowl 3