A new update has been released for Blood Bowl 3 Update 1.09. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Blood Bowl 3 Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Lizardmen are now available in the in-game Shop.

Fixed an issue where using a controller in Activities menus prevented the pagination system from working.

Fixed a problem where using a controller during competition creation caused a loss of focus.

Various minor visual UI improvements.

Addressed an issue allowing multiple queues with specific controller or keyboard interactions in the competition menu, resulting in auto-conceding the first match.

Corrected skill categories for some players in the Recruitment tab.

Added competitions joined by a Manager in the Activities tab.

Fixed Sneaky Git skill allowing movement after performing a Foul action.

Addressed a localization problem with Swarming dice log entries.

Fixed an unresponsive state during a pass interception.

Resolved a rare crash during a Star Player activation when reconnecting to or spectating a game.

Fixed an unresponsive state in some Dump Off skill interactions.

Corrected display issues with end-of-timer red animations before the actual final seconds of available time bank.

Fixed the reversal of distinctive team colors feature in Campaign matches.

Improved dice log entries for Stiletto, Knuckle dusters, Bad habits, and Greasy cleats Prayers to Nuffle.

Fixed 3D dice spawning at incorrect heights when standing up a player.

Addressed a cursor disappearance issue when double-clicking outside the wheel in directional mode.

Journeymen are now correctly counted in the maximum TV cap when attempting to join an official ladder match.

Added a new error message when attempting to launch a match in a competition that ended while on the Overview tab.

Fixed a navigation problem when evoking the pause menu during a tutorial step failure and the Save Formation in-match pop-up with a controller.

Added save points in offline mode when creating, deleting, or registering in a competition.

Source: Blood Bowl 3