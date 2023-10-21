Introduction

Bitget emerged resilient in Q3 2023, recording a significant 9.43% market share and exceptional performance for its native token BGB, despite challenging market conditions.

Weathering a Challenging Market

Cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform Bitgate weathered a challenging third-quarter market with remarkable resilience, according to its latest transparency report. While the overall industry saw a decline in spot and derivatives trading volumes, Bitget’s market share rose to a staggering 9.43% in September.

Bitget’s Latest Transparency Report

Q3 saw market share growth, $6.7M+ profitable trades via copy trading, 69 new assets and BGB in the top 5 platform tokens. US$368 million protection fund and 200% performance strength ensure safety. Expanding into the Middle East and focusing on DeFi and Web3. https://t.co/FAbzqQIIB5 – Bitget Trading Club UK (@BitgetUK) October 20, 2023

An Exceptional Symbolic Performance

Bitget’s native token, BGB, emerged as one of the platform’s top five tokens by market cap, hitting a quarterly high of $0.4927 in September. The number of BGB holders also rose to 354,472 in the third quarter, while the token’s trading volume exceeded $1.3 billion in the past three months.

The platform has also strengthened its global expansion efforts. The report highlighted several strategic partnerships across the tax reporting, portfolio management, and trading automation sectors, including alliances with Cointracking, Coinstats, CCData, Koinly, 3commas, Cobo Superloop, and others.



At the global level, the platform revealed ambitious expansion plans targeting the Middle East region, specifically countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. This comes alongside Bitget’s $100 million EmpowerX fund, which was launched in September to support development within its Web3 ecosystem.

Despite the market uncertainty, Bitget’s sandbox remained strong, surpassing $300 million during the third quarter. The fund peaked at $368 million in July, increasing the platform’s proof of reserves ratio by more than 200% and adding an extra layer of security for users.

