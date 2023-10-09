Discover the Best Netflix Original Movies for an Unforgettable Cinematic Experience

Netflix has established itself as a powerhouse in the world of film production, consistently delivering original movies that push boundaries, tell compelling stories, and showcase incredible talent. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and thought-provoking documentaries, there's a wide range of genres to choose from in this curated selection.

HIS HOUSE (2020)

A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (2020)

Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (2020)

Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME (2019)

Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

I LOST MY BODY (2019)

A story of Naoufel, a young man who is in love with Gabrielle. In another part of town, a severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.

ROMA (2018)

A year in the life of a middle-class family’s maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE (2018)

A teenage girl’s secret love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her love life.

THE IRISHMAN (2019)

An illustration of Frank Sheeran’s life, from W.W.II veteran to hit-man for the Bufalino crime family and his alleged assassination of his close friend Jimmy Hoffa.

MARRIAGE STORY (2019)

Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

THE SEA BEAST (2022)

When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot.

KLAUS (2019)

A simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg’s new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions.

ARRIVAL (2016)

A linguist works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecraft appear around the world.

THE POWER OF THE DOG (2021)

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

THE LOST DAUGHTER (2021)

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

THEY CLONED TYRONE (2023)

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

PRIVATE LIFE (2018)

An author is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting her relationship with her husband on edge.

NIMONA (2023)

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

ENOLA HOLMES 2 (2022)

Now a detective-for-hire, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.

CAM (2018)

Alice, an ambitious camgirl, wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself.

SAND STORM (2016)

When their entire lives shatter, two Bedouin women struggle to change the unchangeable rules, each in her own individual way.