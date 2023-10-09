The Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you’re in the mood for thought-provoking and enlightening content, we’ve got you covered. Netflix is home to a treasure trove of captivating documentaries that will educate, inspire, and leave you with a newfound perspective on the world. From gripping true crime stories to eye-opening explorations of nature, society, and history, there’s a documentary for every curious mind. We’ve curated a list of the best documentaries currently available on Netflix, offering a diverse range of subjects and storytelling styles. Whether you’re interested in delving into the depths of space, uncovering untold stories of remarkable individuals, or examining pressing social issues, our selection has something for everyone. Get ready to be captivated by real-life stories that will challenge your perceptions and broaden your horizons. So grab a comfy seat, prepare to expand your knowledge, and join us on a journey through the best documentaries on Netflix right now, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends.

Arnold

Follows the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his days of lifting weights to his successes in Hollywood, his time serving as governor of California, and both the joys and volatility of his family life.

Waco: American Apocalypse

It showcases what happened in 1993 in Waco, Texas when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a siege of 51 days.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Follow the rise of the most famous adult entertainment platform and the recent backlash it has received.

Descendant

Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.

Pamela, A Love Story

Follows the life of pop culture icon Pamela Anderson, including never-before-seen archival footage and personal journals.

Seaspiracy

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species – and uncovers alarming global corruption.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters disappear in Colorado. With the heartbreaking details emerging, the family’s story made headlines around the world.

The Social Dilemma

Explores the dangerous human impact of social networking; tech experts sound the alarm on their own creations.

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork

