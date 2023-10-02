Battlefield 2042 Dark Creations Teaser Trailer Released

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has released a new teaser trailer for the game’s upcoming sixth season, Dark Creations. This season is set to arrive just in time for Halloween, giving players a thrilling experience.

DICE has described Dark Creations as the “darkest and most nerve-racking season yet.” While the exact details are still unclear, the season will introduce new weapons, gadgets, and a claustrophobic close quarters map, adding excitement to the gameplay.

Dark Creations will be available on October 10, 2023. The teaser trailer showcases a darker side of Battlefield 2042 that we haven’t seen before, giving players a taste of what’s to come.

Although the teaser trailer doesn’t feature gameplay, fans can anticipate its release on October 5, 2023 – just a few days away. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source – [DICE]