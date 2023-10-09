A new update has been released for BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.9. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.9 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
NEW MAP: KODIAK
- This new playspace finds players taking part in an Invasion on an Alaska-inspired biome, with key locations like Power Stations, Shelter and Port. Overall, this map was designed with Infantry gameplay as the primary focus, while still offering combined arms combat.
- Coastline (South) is best suited for close quarters and mid-range fire fights. Infantry will find plenty of cover from the Port area to Town.
- Inland (North) is where players will find success with mid to long range weapons like DMRs and Snipers, while also serving as a battleground for armored vehicles. Open fields and elevation changes will grant stronger sniper capability.
- Between Power Plant and Town you’ll notice a small bomb shelter. Utilize it to cross the area safely and avoid exposure to enemy snipers.
UX / UI
- The remaining time for weekly challenges will now be displayed on the weekly challenges panel.
- Brightness settings will now adjust the screen’s brightness instead of applying gamma.
GAMEPLAY
- Weekly challenge XP reward bonus increased to 250,000xp from 100,000xp.
- Improved networking for packet loss recovery.
- Prioritized networking packets for hit registration.
- During bandaging, players cannot switch their target (self or friend) once bandaging has begun, unless they are bandaging another teammate who then moves away.
FIXES
- Fixed a bug that caused server crashes after an extended period.
- Fixed an unintended blue filter on the screen
- Fixed an issue where grenades sometimes dealt damage through walls.
- Fixed a UI bug where users were shown the option to bandage another player even when the latter was out of reach and nonbandage-able.
Source: BattleBit Remastered