Batman’s Betrayal in the DC Comics’ “Gotham War” Event

In the latest issue of Catwoman, #57, Batman has taken a dark turn, turning against his own family. Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, and Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, are now fighting for Gotham City in very different ways. Catwoman has convinced the members of the Bat-Family that by giving lower-level criminals a chance to reform, they can prevent them from becoming henchmen for supervillains, ultimately making Gotham safer. However, this belief has angered Batman, leading him to commit unspeakable acts against his current and former Robins, especially targeting Red Hood (Jason Todd).

Catwoman #57

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Colorist VERONICA GANDINI

Letterer LUCAS GATTONI

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover Artists JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY, TIRSO C0NS and RIAN GONZALES

In an interesting twist, Batman had implemented a failsafe within himself and his Batcave, which resulted in the creation of the infamous Batman of Zur-en-Arrh. This alternate personality influenced Batman to sever ties with the rest of the Bat-Family. Another shocking revelation is Batman’s creation of a failsafe within Red Hood, designed to offer him a chance at a “new life” but at the cost of his free will. When Jason’s adrenaline spikes, he enters a state of fear where he is unable to act. The intention behind this was to prevent him from succumbing to his darker impulses and committing acts of vigilantism and murder.

Batman Betrays His Family

At the end of the issue, Jason Todd finds himself frozen in fear, unable to accept an offer from Scandal Savage that could have saved him. Nightwing and Tim Drake attempt to intervene and stop Batman’s plans against Catwoman, but they are swiftly defeated. Batman nearly abandons them to face the consequences alone, only helping them at the very last moment.

However, Batman’s most heartrending betrayal occurs when he turns against his own son, Damian Wayne. Despite Damian’s attempt to come to his father’s aid and fight alongside him, Batman abandons him when Tim Drake outmaneuvers Damian and emerges victorious. Fortunately, the other Robins arrive and save Damian from the dire situation. By the end of the issue, Batman finds himself struggling with his mission and the presence of the Bat-Family. He admits that he still loves them, but recognizes that this love has corrupted his original purpose.

The latest issue of Catwoman, #57, is now available from DC Comics.

Source: DC Comics