Introduction

BarnBridge DAO, which runs a small DeFi protocol, has finished its voting process on potentially processing applications from the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Unanimous Decision to Comply

The vote, which ended on October 12, resulted in a unanimous decision to comply with any upcoming SEC requirements and pay fines if necessary.

Tyler Ward and Troy Murray were appointed as special delegates to liaise with the Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of the DAO. Douglas Park will continue to serve as legal counsel to the DAO and is authorized to sign off on the final version of any matter relating to BarnBridge.

Additionally, voters approved a measure allowing the DAO treasury to sell any legally permitted tokens, if the need arises.

SEC Investigation

At this time, there is no specific information regarding any orders the SEC may have issued to BarnBridge.

The regulator began investigating the DAO in June 2023, prompting BarnBridge to cease all operations and close its liquidity pools.

Speaking to members, Ward did not reveal any details about the SEC investigation, citing its confidential status.



BOND Token Value Decline

The value of BarnBridge’s token, BOND, has declined steadily since peaking at $21.69 on July 25. According to CoinMarketCap data, the current value of the coin is $1.62.

The token reached an all-time high of $185.7 in October 2020.

BarnBridge’s Previous Contributions

Last year, BarnBridge launched the SMART Exposure app, which allows users to maintain a specific asset weight in an ERC-20 token pair through automated rebalancing.

While BarnBridge is not the first DAO to come under SEC scrutiny, it is likely the first to seek community input on responding to regulatory actions.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission reported that US firm CryptoFed failed to disclose basic information about its business operations and financial condition.

The agency also noted that the organization made materially misleading statements, including discrepancies regarding the classification of its tokens as securities.