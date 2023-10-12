Introduction

Bandai Namco announces ports of the Stadia title PacMan mega tunnel battle with the suffix “Chomp Champs” for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series A trailer is also shown and additional information is provided in the press release:

About PacMan Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

PACMAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS combines the special charm of SUIT MAN with the battle royale genre and offers variety thanks to a variety of features. The game sees 64 players eat their way across multiple platforms through numerous interconnected labyrinths. Whoever is the only PAC left at the end becomes the Chomp Champ. Over the course of the game, numerous powerups can be found that give players shields, speed up, or influence minds. But it’s not just points and powerups that players can devour, the other participating PACMANs can also be eaten.

Customization and Competitions

The matchmaking inside PACMAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS can be adjusted individually depending on whether players want to compete with friends or other participants at a similar level. For those looking for a challenge, there is a ranked and elimination mode. To stand out on the field, the PACs can be customized with numerous bodies, heads and accessories. And if you want to see others, you can attend regional competitions or view the leaders directly from the global leaderboard.

Release Date

PacMan Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs will be released in early 2024.