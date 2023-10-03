ATLUS Releases New Trailer for Persona 3 Reload

ATLUS, a renowned video game company, has recently unveiled an exciting new trailer for their upcoming game titled Persona 3 Reload. This trailer introduces the game’s protagonist, who will be voiced by Aleks Le in the English version and Akira Ishida in the Japanese version.

Set to be released on February 2, 2024, Persona 3 Reload will cater to a wide range of gaming platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The game will be available worldwide and will also be accessible through Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re eager to dive deeper into the world of Persona 3 Reload, you can watch the thrilling trailer below:

Hero Character Trailer

English Version