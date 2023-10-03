Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Tools for Stealth
Ubisoft has unveiled a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, highlighting the tools available to protagonist Basim for maintaining a stealthy approach in the game.
Throwing Knives and More
Returning from the original Assassin’s Creed, throwing knives make a comeback as valuable items for silent kills. Alongside them, players can wield smoke bombs, a stun trap, a noise maker, and additional tools.
Introducing Assassin’s Focus
A brand new ability called Assassin’s Focus allows players to stop time and mark up to five targets for instant kills. This ability charges up through stealth kills, incentivizing players to remain hidden whenever possible.
Watch the Trailer
Check out the video below to see these tools in action:
Release Date and Platforms
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release on October 5, 2023, and will be available on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.
