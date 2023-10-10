Assassin’s Creed Mirage Debuts at #2 on UK Chart

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has made its debut at number two on the UK’s physical all format chart, falling short of dethroning EA Sports FC 24 from the top spot.

This latest installment in Ubisoft’s stealth-action franchise returns to its roots, focusing more on linear-based storytelling, stealth, and missions. It ditches the major RPG mechanics that were present in previous entries. Check out our comprehensive review here.

Top 10 Games on the Chart:

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Detective Pikachu Returns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]