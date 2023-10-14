A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.050. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Apex Legends Update 1.000.050 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
INVESTIGATING:
- Playing at 165+ FPS may cause stuttering during some gameplay scenarios
- Legends may rotate when exiting a Trident
- Crashes referencing FS_CheckAsyncRequest when loading into a map
FIX IN PROGRESS:
- Button prompts may not appear on summary/death screen, including report button – but buttons still work!
- [AMD] Occasional visual artifacts with Legends and Weapons on DX12/RHI