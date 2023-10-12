Anysphere Raises $8 Million in Seed Funding for AI-Based Software Development Environment

Anysphere, a startup developing an “AI-native” software development environment called Cursor, has announced raising $8 million in seed funding. The round was led by OpenAI’s Startup Fund, with participation from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, and other angel investors.

The total raised by Anysphere now amounts to $11 million, which will be used to hire and support the company’s AI and machine learning research efforts, according to co-founder and CEO Michael Truell.

Accelerating Programming and Making it More Fun

“In the next several years, our mission is to make programming an order of magnitude faster, more fun, and creative,” said Truell in an email interview with GamingIdeology. He added, “Our platform enables all developers to build software faster.”

A Team That Met at MIT Pursues Faster Integrated Development Environment (IDE)

Truell met his co-founders – Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger while studying at MIT. Sharing a common goal of creating an integrated development environment that could expedite programming tasks, such as debugging, the founders developed Cursor.

Fork of Microsoft’s VS Code Packed with AI-Powered Tools

Cursor, based on Microsoft’s open-source code editor VS Code, incorporates AI-powered tools to assist developers with writing and querying code. Questions like “What service in VS Code lets me save a state to disk?” can prompt Cursor to retrieve relevant documentation and code definitions while programmers work.

Generative AI capabilities, powered by OpenAI models, allow Cursor to generate code from prompt and scan files for potential bugs in codebases passively.

Focusing on Post-Autocomplete Features and Competing with Visual Studio Code

Anysphere acknowledges Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code as its main competitor. However, the team believes that because of its wide customer base, Microsoft cannot make radical changes or deploy major upgrades quickly without risking alienating users.

“The ceiling in the AI coding space is so high – there’s so much to do – that it’s not possible to just clone the tech and then put great sales on top,” Truell explained. “You need to constantly evolve the tech. There are over 26 million developers around the world, and there’s a huge market for those who want a truly AI-native experience.”

Future Roadmap

Anysphere has an ambitious development roadmap for Cursor, planning to enable more complex edits across files and folders, improve code discovery, and teach new libraries from documentation. Despite being only about a year old, Anysphere claims to have tens of thousands of users on the platform and a fast-growing paying customer base, with annual recurring revenue already exceeding $1 million.

Looking Ahead

While Anysphere currently focuses on individual and team experiences rather than Enterprise, Sanger stated, “In the long term, we believe Cursor will be a no-brainer for enterprises, given the massive boost in developer productivity.”