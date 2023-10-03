Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, described the Ethereum blockchain as a “digital carnival” with a bourgeois revolution.

Yakovenko Believes Ethereum (ETH) is not a system that guarantees true decentralization. In his response to User X, he wrote:

“In the grand theater of economic transformation, Ethereum does not present itself as the harbinger of a true revolution, but merely a new spectacle of bourgeois unrest. While the petty bourgeoisie celebrates this digital carnival, the face of oppression subtly changes, yet its essence remains inviolable, forever pressing upon the face of the masses.” Toiling in shoes, albeit in a different style, is no less cruel and uncompromising. Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana

Yakovenko stressed that this represents a “shoe” pressing on the face of “the working masses.” In his view, utopia looks like a “stateless sovereignty” with decentralized networks of seamless communications and transactions.



“Only when the means of digital creativity become available and cheap, like the air we breathe, will the dawn of a truly decentralized and stateless digital world dawn upon us, shaking off the shadows of the bourgeois digital tyranny that Ethereum so skillfully embodies.” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana

In Yakovenko’s comment, they point out that Solana (SOL) is also far from being a mass user. It is claimed that it is possible to launch a network node only with significant resources. However, Yakovenko did not confirm this statement.

Yakovenko has previously pointed out the problems faced by budding blockchain entrepreneurs. He said that unlike traditional startups, blockchain companies invest a lot of time, energy and financial resources in structuring their businesses to meet regulatory requirements.



