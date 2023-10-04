Description of the Mission: Impossible Sniper Scenes
The thrilling Mission: Impossible movies are known for their heart-stopping action and death-defying stunts, often performed by the main star, Tom Cruise. While many of these stunts are too risky for real-life situations, there are aspects of the films that simulate normal activities. For instance, the sniper scenes involving Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson have attracted the attention of experts who can evaluate the accuracy of their skills.
An Army Ranger Sniper’s Analysis
In a recently released video by Insider, Nicolas Irving, a professionally trained Army Ranger sniper, examines various sniper scenes from movies to determine how close they come to reality. One of the scenes he scrutinizes is the opera house sniper sequence in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. This scene showcases Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), Ilsa (played by Rebecca Ferguson), and a third person, all utilizing sniper rifles but with differing motives.
Another aspect of the sequence that Irving scrutinizes is Ilsa’s shooting of lights inside the opera house. While the strategic aim of shooting out lights is understandable and even practiced in real-life situations, the execution of this feat is incredibly challenging. Irving states that blurring of vision and finding the precise target amidst the darkness make shooting lights a difficult task.
Sniper Skills in the Franchise
The franchise’s leading lady, Rebecca Ferguson, also showcases her sniper skills in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Potential future videos may reveal what the professional sniper thinks of her performance in that scene. Currently, the Mission: Impossible series is on hiatus, awaiting the resolution of the actor’s strike before resuming filming for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.