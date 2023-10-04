Description of the Mission: Impossible Sniper Scenes

The thrilling Mission: Impossible movies are known for their heart-stopping action and death-defying stunts, often performed by the main star, Tom Cruise. While many of these stunts are too risky for real-life situations, there are aspects of the films that simulate normal activities. For instance, the sniper scenes involving Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson have attracted the attention of experts who can evaluate the accuracy of their skills.

An Army Ranger Sniper’s Analysis

In a recently released video by Insider, Nicolas Irving, a professionally trained Army Ranger sniper, examines various sniper scenes from movies to determine how close they come to reality. One of the scenes he scrutinizes is the opera house sniper sequence in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. This scene showcases Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), Ilsa (played by Rebecca Ferguson), and a third person, all utilizing sniper rifles but with differing motives.

Irving takes issue with a few elements of this sequence. First, he questions the design of Ethan Hunt’s sniper rifle, which resembles a flute. Sniper rifles, according to Irving, are specifically designed for their functionality, so the unconventional shape raises doubts about its effectiveness. Despite this, Irving acknowledges that the scene could accurately present the rifle’s noise output, explaining that sniper rifles can be relatively quiet, especially when using subsonic ammunition; thus, only the shooter would hear the shot.

Another aspect of the sequence that Irving scrutinizes is Ilsa’s shooting of lights inside the opera house. While the strategic aim of shooting out lights is understandable and even practiced in real-life situations, the execution of this feat is incredibly challenging. Irving states that blurring of vision and finding the precise target amidst the darkness make shooting lights a difficult task.

Ultimately, Irving rates the sniper scene in Rogue Nation with a score of five out of ten. He finds the scene possible but deems it somewhat unrealistic in its portrayal. Nonetheless, the movie’s sniper scene is undeniably entertaining to watch and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sniper Skills in the Franchise

The franchise’s leading lady, Rebecca Ferguson, also showcases her sniper skills in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Potential future videos may reveal what the professional sniper thinks of her performance in that scene. Currently, the Mission: Impossible series is on hiatus, awaiting the resolution of the actor’s strike before resuming filming for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.