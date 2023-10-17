Alan Wake: Flashback – A Shorter Version of the First Game

It’s been more than a decade since the first Alan Wake game released, though it’s long-awaited sequel is now less than two weeks away.

If you’ve found yourself eyeing Alan Wake 2 but have yet to play the first game, it’s not a very long outing and shouldn’t take too much time away from whatever else you might be playing this October.

You should also already have it in your library, assuming you redeemed it when it was a PS Plus Essential game back in July.

However if you don’t even have enough time for the roughly 12 hours it takes to get through the first game, you can jump into Alan Wake: Flashback, a more streamlined recreation of the first Alan Wake available in Fortnite.

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite, that is. This much shorter version of an already short game will bring you up to speed on the events of the first game enough that you can confidently jump into the sequel when it launches at the end of the month.

Made in collaboration between Epic, Remedy Entertainment, Spiral House and Zen Creative, this new take on Alan Wake definitely seems to be reminiscent of the first game, with a touch of Fortnite added.

You can check out a trailer for Alan Wake: Flashback for yourself below, and you can find it on the Discover page of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, or by searching this Island Code: 3426-5561-3374.

Source – [GameInformer]