Alan Wake 2 Receives Praise and Thanks to Epic Games

Alan Wake 2, the highly anticipated survival horror game, was released to widespread critical acclaim just a day ago. Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish development team behind the game, expressed their gratitude to Epic Games for their invaluable support throughout the game’s development, acknowledging their significant contribution to its success.

Appreciation for Epic Games from the Director of Public Relations

The director of public relations at Remedy Entertainment, Thomas Puha, specifically conveyed his gratitude towards the publisher, recognizing the support they provided during the creation of Alan Wake 2. Puha highlighted that Epic Games enabled them to develop the game they envisioned, offering unwavering support without any compromises. He also praised the production team at Epic Games for their exceptional work on Alan Wake 2, emphasizing their dedication and attention to detail. Puha mentioned that the development process received numerous positive reviews, attributing it to the frequent and consistent testing conducted by the developers.

Epic Games as the Publisher of Alan Wake 2

It is worth noting that in 2021, Epic Games signed a contract with Remedy Entertainment, assuming the role of the game’s producer. This partnership undoubtedly played a significant role in the game’s quality and success. The positive reception from the specialized press further validates the collective efforts of both the development team and the publisher.

Shout @EpicPublishing They allowed us to make the game we wanted. Nothing but support. The Epic production team especially DESTROYED it on Alan Wake 2. They actually care. I’ve never read so many good reviews about milestones or seen the producers play such a big part of the game all the time. — Thomas Pooh (@RiotRMD) October 26, 2023