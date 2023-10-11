How to Manage Credit Card Debt and Avoid Interest Charges
Given the current high interest rates, it is important to be cautious about accumulating more credit card debt.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again before the end of the year, and the average credit card interest rate is already at its highest level ever. According to WalletHub, the average rate for existing accounts is now 22.77%, the highest it has been in 30 years.
Using automated payment options can help credit card holders avoid late payment fees. However, a study conducted in 2022 found that cardholders who use automated payments tend to pay off less of their monthly balance compared to those who make manual payments.
Experts warn that if cardholders do not pay their statement balance in full each month, they will end up paying more in interest in the long run.
Setting up a monthly automated card payment for a lower amount may seem convenient, but any unpaid balance will still be subject to interest charges.
To avoid paying more in interest and fees, it is important to set up credit card automated payments to cover the entire statement balance. It’s worth noting that although your online account may show a “current” balance that includes recent charges, you only need to pay the statement balance in full each month to avoid interest charges.
If you cannot pay the statement balance in full, it is recommended to make smaller regular payments to stay current and gradually reduce your overall balance. Failing to do so may result in hefty late fees in addition to accrued interest.
You can pay off your statement or current balance at any time without penalty charges as long as it is before the due date.
Here are some best practices for credit card holders to consider:
1. Set your payment due date closer to your payday
Ask your lender if you can change your card payment due date to a few days after your paycheck is deposited. This way, you will know how much money is available in your checking account before the scheduled automatic card payment goes through, helping you avoid overdrafting your account.
Check your credit card account online or contact customer service to find out if this feature is available.
2. Be aware of penalty interest rates
Zero percent annual percentage rate (APR) offers are usually valid for 12 to 18 months. However, if you fail to make a minimum payment, the card issuer can revoke the 0% APR offer and increase your APR to 29% or higher.
Read the terms and conditions carefully and make all the required payments to maintain the promotional rate. Additionally, make sure to pay off the full balance before the promotional period ends to avoid interest charges.
3. Consider a balance transfer or product change
If you have credit card debt, you may want to consider doing a balance transfer. Some credit cards offer a 0% APR for balance transfers with a one-time fee of 3% to 5% or a fixed amount, such as $5. This allows you to transfer your balance from one card to another and have a specific period, like 12 months, to pay off the balance without incurring interest charges.
If the terms of one of your existing credit cards change, many larger credit card companies will offer you the option to switch to a different product. Instead of closing the affected card, you can move to another card from the same issuer that has no annual fee. This is particularly helpful if you have a high-fee credit card and want to maintain a high credit line.
Contact your credit card provider to inquire about the possibility of a product change.
