Given the current high interest rates, it is important to be cautious about accumulating more credit card debt.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again before the end of the year, and the average credit card interest rate is already at its highest level ever. According to WalletHub, the average rate for existing accounts is now 22.77%, the highest it has been in 30 years.

Using automated payment options can help credit card holders avoid late payment fees. However, a study conducted in 2022 found that cardholders who use automated payments tend to pay off less of their monthly balance compared to those who make manual payments.

Experts warn that if cardholders do not pay their statement balance in full each month, they will end up paying more in interest in the long run.

Setting up a monthly automated card payment for a lower amount may seem convenient, but any unpaid balance will still be subject to interest charges.

To avoid paying more in interest and fees, it is important to set up credit card automated payments to cover the entire statement balance. It’s worth noting that although your online account may show a “current” balance that includes recent charges, you only need to pay the statement balance in full each month to avoid interest charges.

If you cannot pay the statement balance in full, it is recommended to make smaller regular payments to stay current and gradually reduce your overall balance. Failing to do so may result in hefty late fees in addition to accrued interest.

You can pay off your statement or current balance at any time without penalty charges as long as it is before the due date.

Here are some best practices for credit card holders to consider: